Community enablers keen to ‘develop projects that meet the needs of residents’

The Lowestoft Community Capacity Project - Meet your Community Enablers - Roy Emmerson, Maggie Rayson and Dave Eagle. Picture: Community Action Suffolk Archant

It is a scheme that focuses on people, communities and the things that matter most.

And an already active project is looking to reach out further within the community.

Delivered by a partnership consisting of Community Action Suffolk, Lowestoft Rising, Waveney District Council, Access Community Trust, Suffolk County Council and the Department of Work and Pensions, the Lowestoft Community Capacity Project is a three-year initiative.

Funded by the Big Lottery Community Fund, through the Reaching Communities programme, it aims to bring about sustainable, resilient and stronger communities and to enable residents who have ideas but lack the skills and confidence to action them.

This includes setting up and running community groups, increasing the capacity of existing groups and identifying residents to take part in a community champion scheme.

The project will also provide support and advice to residents, families and communities across a range of themes, while also identifying new learning and training opportunities to help develop personal resilience or as a pathway to employment.

Working with partnerships, organisations and residents are three ‘Community Enablers’ who are dedicated to building on assets, resources and opportunities that already exist or are planned in Lowestoft and Waveney.

Representing Kessingland is senior community enabler Roy Emmerson, with Dave Eagle overseeing the Harbour ward (North Lowestoft) and Maggie Rayson overseeing the Kirkley ward.

Mr Emmerson said: “As the senior community enabler, I am looking forward to working in partnership with people from all sectors, to identify local community priorities and develop projects that meet the needs of local residents.”

Mr Eagle said: “I’m looking forward to working closely with residents in the Harbour ward and in partnership with local organisations and the business community, enabling individuals to become part of great positive community led groups and initiatives within the area they live”.

Maggie Rayson added: “Having recently moved to the area I am looking forward to working in and for my local community to identify, support, champion and celebrate their projects”.

To learn more about the Lowestoft Community Capacity Project, visit www.communityactionsuffolk.org.uk or contact Roy on 07884 563374 or roy.emmerson@communityactionsuffolk.org.uk Maggie on 07884 563371 or maggie.rayson@communityactionsuffolk.org.uk

and Dave on 07784 563372 or dave.eagle@communityactionsuffolk.org.uk

Meet your Community Enablers

Roy Emmerson - Throughout Roy’s career, he has worked in Community Development and Educational roles that have enabled him to help reduce the barriers to participation, to develop new opportunities and help individuals to develop their own skills, knowledge and experience.

Maggie Rayson - For the last 15 years Maggie has worked in the private and statutory sector primarily in the Children’s and Young People service. Her work involved engaging young people in education, strengthening school communities and preventing anti social behaviour.

Dave Eagle - Having previously worked at Access Community Trust and being a long-term current volunteer at Great Yarmouth’s FM community station Harbour Radio, Dave has a number of years experience working within both the community and voluntary sectors along with a passion for bringing people together.

If you would like to become involved in a community group or project, perhaps have an idea about a great local initiative or would like to speak to one of the team about issues in the area in which you live, please get in touch.

You can also follow Community Action Suffolk on Facebook and Twitter.