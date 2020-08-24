Norfolk community centre to be bought for £1

A Norfolk town’s community centre will be bought for £1.

Hunstanton Community Centre, which has been bought for £1 by the town council Picture: Chris Bishop Hunstanton Community Centre, which has been bought for £1 by the town council Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton Town Council (HTC) has announced it will be moving forward with buying its town’s community centre following a full council meeting on Thursday, August 20.

Councillors voted unanimously to buy the freehold of the centre in Avenue Road from West Norfolk Council for just £1 plus disbursements, estimated to be around £3,000.

The authority, which currently manages the centre on a lease, said the purchase would include the building and field as a community asset for the residents of Hunstanton.

Mayor Tony Bishopp said: “When we talk about a community asset, we mean buildings or land which are used for the well-being or social interest of the local community.

“A welcoming, community space where people can come and enjoy themselves, meet friends and where residents are offered the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of activities and events within their locality.

“Although HTC currently manages the community centre on a lease from the borough council, the transfer of the freehold will open the potential to bring in new sources of grant income, previously unavailable.

“HTC recognises community assets should play a central role in the life of local communities, providing a hub for civic life and features that attract newcomers to an area, which can in turn help stimulate the local economy.”

The centre is “slowly” reopening under strict social distancing and safety guidelines after being closed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Knight, chair of the environment panel, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the council to incorporate a tree planting scheme around the perimeter of the community centre.

“This will not only enhance the cosmetic appearance of the site but will offer safe nesting for birds and improve the habitat of all wildlife there.

“We will also investigate the possibility of expanding the community orchard and will work alongside the Wild East project to rewild part of the area.”

Future plans for the centre include the relocation of the Men’s Shed.