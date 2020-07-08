Search

Advanced search

‘Closer to a sanctuary than a café’ - Community city centre café to reopen

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 July 2020

Sally Clarke, who volunteers in the St Stephen's Church cafe on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich, serving customers. Picture: Joe Lenton

Sally Clarke, who volunteers in the St Stephen's Church cafe on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich, serving customers. Picture: Joe Lenton

Original Art Photography by Joe Lenton

A city centre café which serves up to 900 people a week and acts as a “sanctuary” for the community has announced its reopening plans.

(from left) Maureen Ringwood, a volunteer at the St Stephen's Church cafe on Rampant Horse Street, Norwich, alongside cafe manager Beckie Ward. Picture: Sophie Wyllie(from left) Maureen Ringwood, a volunteer at the St Stephen's Church cafe on Rampant Horse Street, Norwich, alongside cafe manager Beckie Ward. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

The café inside St Stephen’s Church, on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich, will open for the first time since lockdown started on Monday, July, 27.

It serves drinks and hot food, from soup to wraps, for which customers pay an amount they think is fair, with guidelines prices suggested.

St Stephen's church on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich. PHOTO: SIMON FINLAYSt Stephen's church on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich. PHOTO: SIMON FINLAY

For those who cannot afford to pay the minimum donation, £1, they are able to eat and drink for free.

The café acts as “sanctuary”, as well as providing a place “where people can belong and find safety and rest”, its team says.

Charlotte Snell, intern responsible for digital media, said: “It’s more than a café serving food and drink. It is a sanctuary where people can grow relationships. And if someone is having a tough time, either a customer or our volunteer staff, they can come and get support. There is always someone around to reach out to.

You may also want to watch:

“It is a really important café and a real hub of the community. We’ve had lots of people pop in and ask if it is open and for our regular customers, it is an important space.”

The decision to open the café at the end of July is due to staff needing time to prepare to ensure it is Covid-19 secure.

Miss Snell, 19, from Norwich, said: “The church building opened at the start of June for private prayer for up to 10 people and then on this Sunday we are having communion with limited numbers.

“We didn’t want to open everything up at once and, instead, wanted to take it step by step. We also wanted to make sure all the volunteers who worked at the café were trained in time.

“I’m really happy we’re reopening as I think it’s great what we’re doing and I can’t wait to provide a sanctuary again.”

Measures put in place for safety ahead of reopening include a queueing system and Perspex screens.

The cafe first opened in 1990 to raise money for a charity in India, but due to its popularity it remained open and since then has served around 900 people a week.

It closed once before, from 2011 to 2014, while the church was undergoing major refurbishment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

Former cafe owner who left sex toy in car in protest wins her appeal

Kerry Radley at the former Post Office in Salhouse. Picture: James Bass

Fewer than 15 new coronavirus cases a week in Norfolk

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park was set up very quickly to support the increase in testing capacity Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bend, and snap! - Woman becomes Reese Witherspoon look-alike during lockdown

Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, 40, of Poringland, has been having fun recreating look-a-like images of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: JULES RICKMAN-JENKINS

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tenant with chronic asthma still living in flat covered in mould

Tracy Shaw's bed and wardobe were destroyed by the mould. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Fewer than 15 new coronavirus cases a week in Norfolk

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park was set up very quickly to support the increase in testing capacity Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drive-through flu jabs considered for Suffolk – but big shortfall in jabs predicted for the region

Drive-through centres for providing flu jabs are among plans being considered in Suffolk. PIcture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Up to 1,600 jobs could go at Burger King

Burger King could see 1,600 job. Pic: Burger King