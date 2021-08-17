News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Project to tackle loneliness and isolation launched in Norfolk

Owen Sinnett

Published: 1:23 PM August 17, 2021   
A solemn elderly woman sitting on her bed dealing with depression. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dereham-based Community Action Norfolk (CAN) and Future Projects have launched the CANConnect project in Breckland and North Norfolk. Pictured posed by model. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk charities are hoping to combat loneliness and isolation within our communities with the launch of a new project.

According to figures from Community Action Norfolk, 4.5pc of Norfolk’s population of 900,000 are impacted by social isolation and loneliness, which can have a damaging impact upon physical health and mental wellbeing.

The pandemic has highlighted this problem in our region, and it is likely the health impact of Covid may only get worse.

Now two charities are hoping to tackle this issue through the new CANConnect project.

Dereham-based Community Action Norfolk (CAN) and Future Projects are aiming to connect people in the Breckland and North Norfolk districts through activities, events, as well as providing one-to-one support.

The charities are now looking for volunteers to support this important work to help people rediscover their confidence.

The project has been commissioned by Norfolk County Council as part of a range similar services across the county.

Interested volunteers can visit www.canconnect.org.uk or call 01362 545020 to find out more.

