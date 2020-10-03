Search

Sadness after woman’s death in crash

PUBLISHED: 18:06 03 October 2020

Police were called out at 8.30pm on Friday, October 2 following a crash on the A143 at Ditchingham near Bungay, close to the junction of Old Yarmouth Road. Picture: Google Images

Communities have voiced their sadness after a woman in her 60s died in a late night crash.

Witnesses are being sought after the woman died following a collision with a car on the A143 at Ditchingham near Bungay , which happened close to the junction of Old Yarmouth Road at 8.30pm on Friday, October 2.

Officials expressed sorrow at the death of the woman, which has shocked the communities of Ditchingham and Bungay.

Brendon Bernard, ward councillor for Ditchingham and Earsham on South Norfolk District Council, said: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this lady.”

Mr Bernard, who lives in Ditchingham, added: “There have not been any accident issues recently along this part of the bypass.”

He said they would await the accident report.

The mayor of Bungay, Bob Prior, also offered his “sincere condolences” to the family and all who knew the woman.

Posting on Facebook, other residents said their thoughts were with the ladies family as they offered condolences at “this very sad time”.

With Norfolk Police enquiries continuing, a spokesman said: “We’re investigating and would like to hear from anyone with information.”

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) responded at 8.30pm on Friday, October 2 following the crash on the A143 at Ditchingham near Bungay.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number SC-02102020-405.

