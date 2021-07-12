News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Samples could shed light on quay's historic past

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:29 AM July 12, 2021   
Common Staithe Quay, in King's Lynn, where an archaeological dig is set to be carried out Picture:

Common Staithe Quay, in King's Lynn, where an archaeological dig is set to be carried out - Credit: Chris Bishop

What secrets from a town's medieval past might lie beneath a riverside car park..?

Tucked away behind the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn, Common Staithe Quay was once a hive of activity, as ships came and went plying their wares.

Now parts of the pay and display site are being cordoned off as scientists take core samples so see what might be left behind.

West Norfolk and Norfolk County councils have commissioned Oxford Archaeology East to undertake this work to see whether there are any archaeological remains, their condition and state of preservation. The archaeological investigation work is funded by Historic England.

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk's cabinet member for business, culture and heritage, said: "As part of our Historic England funded five-year heritage action zone project, we have been carrying out research into the archaeology and buildings of the town. This has included a mixture of building and ground surveys, map regression and archive image searches. These investigations have also included archaeological coring.

You may also want to watch:

“Coring at Common Staithe Quay has the potential to uncover buried archaeological material relating to medieval domestic occupation as well as industry and trade, from medieval, Hanseatic and later periods. Any items uncovered could reveal information about the contemporary landscape.

"Previous archaeological excavations in King’s Lynn suggest any excavation in the town’s historic core has the potential to reveal well-preserved organic material due to waterlogging."

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park
  2. 2 Cyclist injured in crash during time trial on A11
  3. 3 Drivers face delays after crash on A11
  1. 4 Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140
  2. 5 Ex-City keeper set for Premier League move
  3. 6 Watch: Hundreds queue for hours outside Norwich bar for Euro 2020 final
  4. 7 GoGoDiscover 2021: Everything you need to know about the city’s T-Rex trail 
  5. 8 Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals
  6. 9 Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham
  7. 10 Drink drive arrest for E-scooter rider going wrong way down street

Tony Calladine, Historic England's regional director, said: “We’re excited to see archaeological research work start on the Common Staithe car park and are looking forward to seeing what’s discovered. These rich connections to King’s Lynn’s historic past and people are vital for understanding and celebrating its unique character. Such understanding can help heritage play an important role in regeneration and economic growth in the town."

The work on site will take approximately one week, and the archaeologists will work closely with the borough council and adjacent property owners to safely manage the survey and keep disruption to a minimum.

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ongoing flooding at traffic lights near Carrow Road.

Video

Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. 

EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Gordon Sanders owns Runwood Homes

Investigations | Exclusive

Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash

Joel Adams

person
Nigel Marsh, Burnham Overy

'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction

Sarah Hussain

person
Comments powered by Disqus