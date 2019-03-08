'Delays are likely' warning as potholes are repaired on busy road

A warning has been issued for possible delays on Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as emergency repair work is carried out.

Suffolk County Council's Highways team are repairing four potholes on Commercial Road in Lowestoft today (Thursday, Spetember 19).

The repair work is currently under way in the road, with traffic control stop/go boards in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out, with traffic restrictions on Commercial Road.

It states that work is "in progress" to repair "four potholes," as it takes place opposite the AFS access.

