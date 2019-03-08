Firefighters battling large commercial building fire
PUBLISHED: 15:48 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 11 October 2019
Archant
Several crews are tackling a commercial building fire.
Fire crews are battling a large commercial building fire in Toftwood. Picture: Daisy Smith
Six crews, including two from Dereham, were called 3.09pm following reports of a large fire in Toftwood.
The first appliance was sent at 3.13pm and arrived at 3.17pm.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene, which is off Shipdham Road.
More to follow.
