Firefighters battling large commercial building fire

PUBLISHED: 15:48 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 11 October 2019

Fire crews are battling a large commercial building fire in Toftwood. Picture: Daisy Smith

Several crews are tackling a commercial building fire.

Six crews, including two from Dereham, were called 3.09pm following reports of a large fire in Toftwood.

The first appliance was sent at 3.13pm and arrived at 3.17pm.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene, which is off Shipdham Road.

More to follow.

