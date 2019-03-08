Firefighters battling large commercial building fire

Several crews are tackling a commercial building fire.

Six crews, including two from Dereham, were called 3.09pm following reports of a large fire in Toftwood.

The first appliance was sent at 3.13pm and arrived at 3.17pm.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene, which is off Shipdham Road.

More to follow.