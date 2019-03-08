Public asked to clear area as firefighters tackle rural building fire

Emergency services were called to Sutton Road in Catfield, north of Potter Heigham, to reports of a commercial building on fire shortly after 5.35am. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a business premises in a small Norfolk village this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called to Sutton Road in Catfield, north of Potter Heigham, to reports of a commercial building on fire shortly after 5.35am.

Fire crews from Stalham, Martham, Wroxham, North Walsham and the aerial ladder platform from Great Yarmouth are at the scene

Norfolk fire and rescue service said on Twitter: "We are currently attending a building fire in Sutton Rd, Catfield. Members of the public are requested to remain clear."