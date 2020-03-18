Search

Here to Help: Coming together group hails ‘amazing’ response

PUBLISHED: 18:34 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 18 March 2020

The Flying Dutchman pub in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft is acting as one of the drop-off points for items that can then be delivered to those in need. Picture: Google Images

Archant

People in the Lowestoft area are rallying round to provide help to the vulnerable in their communities.

The Coming together public group on Facebook was only set up on Sunday night – but it already boasts more than 2,500 members, with the “amazing” community response praised by organisers.

Group administrators Stacey Drennan, Kelly Brooks, Matt Fisher, Gemma Butler and Marie Fairish have already helped provide items to a number of people across Lowestoft, Oulton Broad, Beccles and Gorleston.

With the Flying Dutchman and the Mariners Rest pubs in Lowestoft, the Mariners Compass pub in Gorleston, Caxton Arms pub in Beccles and Howards estate agents in Lowestoft all acting as donation drop-off points, any spare items to help others are being dropped off at these venues and then delivered to “the people who need it most at this worrying and difficult time.”

Mr Drennan said: “It has been amazing.

“I just noticed the supermarkets were going mental and there’s people out there that need a lot of help.

“This has brought a bit of light to the world.

“We have had people from across Lowestoft, Beccles, Great Yarmouth, a lot of the rural areas and as far away as Norwich contact us and we’ve arranged for something to be delivered.

“We know that toilet rolls and hand sanitisers are nowhere to be seen, but we’ve been able to help with distributing essential items such as washing up liquid, bread and milk to those in need.

“Going forward we have set up a GoFundMe page, and you can find out more at www.facebook.com/groups/2810477899179081/

Join the Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help Facebook Community here .

If you are doing something to help in the Lowestoft community, email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk

For updates visit our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page here .

