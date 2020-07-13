Search

More stunning photos as Comet Neowise continues to light up Norfolk sky

PUBLISHED: 11:40 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 13 July 2020

Comet Neowise captured over Brancaster Staithe in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. Picture: Gary Pearson

Comet Neowise captured over Brancaster Staithe in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. Picture: Gary Pearson

Gary Pearson

Comet Neowise continues to be visible in the Norfolk skies at night – and more and more people are staying up late to capture the stunning sight on camera.

Comet Neowise captured above a lone tree near Weston Longville at 11.45pm on Sunday, July 12. Picture: Dan HolleyComet Neowise captured above a lone tree near Weston Longville at 11.45pm on Sunday, July 12. Picture: Dan Holley

The celestial body has dominated the sky over the last few nights as it passes through our solar system for the first time in 4,500 years.

You may also want to watch:

It was discovered in March by the Neowise space telescope and reached its perihelion – the closest point in its orbit to the sun – on July 3.

The night skies above Norfolk have already been lit up by the huge ball of rock and ice, and it is expected to be visible for much of the rest of the month as it has not yet made its closest approach to Earth.

Comet Neowise captured over Brancaster Staithe in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. Picture: Gary PearsonComet Neowise captured over Brancaster Staithe in the early hours of Sunday, July 12. Picture: Gary Pearson

There is no concern about how close it might come, though, as it will pass at a distance of 103 million kilometres – about 400 times further away than the moon.

Anyone who wants to catch a glimpse of the comet in person is advised to do so this month, as Dr Robert Massey of the Royal Astronomical Society said “it won’t come back for nearly 7,000 years”.

