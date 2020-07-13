More stunning photos as Comet Neowise continues to light up Norfolk sky
PUBLISHED: 11:40 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 13 July 2020
Gary Pearson
Comet Neowise continues to be visible in the Norfolk skies at night – and more and more people are staying up late to capture the stunning sight on camera.
The celestial body has dominated the sky over the last few nights as it passes through our solar system for the first time in 4,500 years.
It was discovered in March by the Neowise space telescope and reached its perihelion – the closest point in its orbit to the sun – on July 3.
The night skies above Norfolk have already been lit up by the huge ball of rock and ice, and it is expected to be visible for much of the rest of the month as it has not yet made its closest approach to Earth.
There is no concern about how close it might come, though, as it will pass at a distance of 103 million kilometres – about 400 times further away than the moon.
Anyone who wants to catch a glimpse of the comet in person is advised to do so this month, as Dr Robert Massey of the Royal Astronomical Society said “it won’t come back for nearly 7,000 years”.
