'Are you from Sheringham?' TV comedians mistaken for locals on trip to Norfolk

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editor

TV funnymen Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer got a warm Norfolk welcome on a trip to Sheringham this week, in spite of almost being charged a 50p non-members fee at a popular social club when a staff member mistook them for a couple of locals.

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC

The pair were filming their BBC2 show Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, which, now in its third series, sees them tour the country's top fishing spots, sharing laughs, life stories and hilarious anecdotes along the way.

Former University of East Anglia student Paul is an experienced fisherman who spent time catching roach in the River Wensum as a child, while Bob started the programme as a novice.

TV funnymen Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer with Tyneside cook Dee Mavin, who served up her famous meat pie to the pair when they dropped in to the Sheringham club for a meal. Photo: Adele Wood TV funnymen Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer with Tyneside cook Dee Mavin, who served up her famous meat pie to the pair when they dropped in to the Sheringham club for a meal. Photo: Adele Wood

The first episode of Gone Fishing - screened in June 2018 and partly shot at Lenwade Lakes - saw the friends glamping at Weston Longville and enjoying meals at the Fox pub, at Lyng, near Dereham.

They returned to the county to fish in the Wensum later in the year and, in spite of some wet and windy weather seemed pleased to be back in Norfolk again this week.

You may also want to watch:

After filming along Sheringham's clifftops and promenade, Bob and Paul dropped in to the Tyneside Club, in Station Road, for a helping of cook Dee Mavin's famous meat pie, followed by treacle sponge and custard.

Club secretary Mo Thompson described the lifelong pals as "friendly, chatty and down to earth".

"I didn't recognise them at first and nearly made them pay for being non-members," she said. "I asked them if they were from Sheringham as they looked so familiar, but as soon as Bob said that I might recognise them from the TV, I realised straight away who they were."

Mrs Thompson, who has been a member at the Tyneside for more than 20 years, added that staff tried to keep the comedy pair's visit "low key" so they could enjoy their meal.

"They seemed to really like it and took photographs of the food," she explained. "We tried not to bother them, but they were so friendly they even stayed afterwards to watch the football and chat to customers."

The third series of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will be screened on BBC2 next summer. All episodes of series one and two are available on BBC iPlayer.