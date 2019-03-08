Search

Advanced search

'Are you from Sheringham?' TV comedians mistaken for locals on trip to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:37 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 08 November 2019

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editor

TV funnymen Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer got a warm Norfolk welcome on a trip to Sheringham this week, in spite of almost being charged a 50p non-members fee at a popular social club when a staff member mistook them for a couple of locals.

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBCPaul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC

The pair were filming their BBC2 show Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, which, now in its third series, sees them tour the country's top fishing spots, sharing laughs, life stories and hilarious anecdotes along the way.

Former University of East Anglia student Paul is an experienced fisherman who spent time catching roach in the River Wensum as a child, while Bob started the programme as a novice.

TV funnymen Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer with Tyneside cook Dee Mavin, who served up her famous meat pie to the pair when they dropped in to the Sheringham club for a meal. Photo: Adele WoodTV funnymen Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer with Tyneside cook Dee Mavin, who served up her famous meat pie to the pair when they dropped in to the Sheringham club for a meal. Photo: Adele Wood

The first episode of Gone Fishing - screened in June 2018 and partly shot at Lenwade Lakes - saw the friends glamping at Weston Longville and enjoying meals at the Fox pub, at Lyng, near Dereham.

They returned to the county to fish in the Wensum later in the year and, in spite of some wet and windy weather seemed pleased to be back in Norfolk again this week.

You may also want to watch:

After filming along Sheringham's clifftops and promenade, Bob and Paul dropped in to the Tyneside Club, in Station Road, for a helping of cook Dee Mavin's famous meat pie, followed by treacle sponge and custard.

Club secretary Mo Thompson described the lifelong pals as "friendly, chatty and down to earth".

"I didn't recognise them at first and nearly made them pay for being non-members," she said. "I asked them if they were from Sheringham as they looked so familiar, but as soon as Bob said that I might recognise them from the TV, I realised straight away who they were."

Mrs Thompson, who has been a member at the Tyneside for more than 20 years, added that staff tried to keep the comedy pair's visit "low key" so they could enjoy their meal.

"They seemed to really like it and took photographs of the food," she explained. "We tried not to bother them, but they were so friendly they even stayed afterwards to watch the football and chat to customers."

The third series of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will be screened on BBC2 next summer. All episodes of series one and two are available on BBC iPlayer.

Most Read

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

All you need to know ahead of Norwich’s Big Boom fireworks

Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark Bullimore

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Couple hit with delay on expanding wedding venue business

George and Lara. Pic: Richard Jarmy

A ‘man with a van’ fined for illegally collecting and dumping waste

A ‘man with a van’ has been fined £754 for providing an illegal waste collection service and fly tipping in an area of outstanding natural beauty. Photo: Breckland Council

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

‘Ms Nightmare’ great-grandmother sees the funny side after company’s complaint blunder

Janet Nightingale of Cromer, is shocked at an email to her from British Gas calling her Ms Nightmare. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists