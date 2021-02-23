Published: 11:46 AM February 23, 2021 Updated: 11:56 AM February 23, 2021

Jimmy Carr will perform at Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth this summer - Credit: Archant

Norfolks summer of events is starting to take shape after Boris Johnson's roadmap to easing restrictions was revealed.

As part of the prime minister's roadmap for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the third stage includes large outdoor and indoor events resuming no earlier than May 17 for the third stage.

Then the fourth stage from June 21 will see all legal limits on social interaction being lifted, which means larger events can take place.

Following this news, two popular Norfolk events have already been confirmed as going ahead as preparations step up.

Old Buckenham Airfield Events has shared an update on its social media page which states part of the three-day Old Buckenham Airshow line-up will be announced later this week.

The post says: "Following the announcement of the roadmap we're glad that we've been planning for and continue to aim to put on the largest three day Airshow ever here."

The event is set to take place at the airfield, located to the southwest of Norwich, from July 30 to August 1.

Earlham Park is set to stage Comedy in the Park in September - Credit: Nick Butcher

Norwich is also set to welcome a host of popular comedians to Earlham Park on September 12.

John Bishop, Ed Gamble, Rob Beckett, Al Murray, Dara Ó Briain and Judi Love are among those set to bring the laughs at Comedy in the Park.

A social media post by Comedy in the Park in response to the Government announcement said all national events will be going ahead, which includes Norwich.

The post said: "We are delighted to hear that the prime minister, Boris Johnson, has today announced plans for lifting restrictions in England, with all limits on social contact and restrictions on large events and performances set to be removed by June 21.

"This means that all of our Comedy in the Park events will be going ahead as scheduled."

Bosses at Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth, which is due to host acts including Jimmy Carr, Jim Davison and Sarah Millican this summer, said ticket sales were "looking good" and that shows would go on.

Pier manager Keegan Snell said there had already been an uptick in sales following the prime minister's roadmap announcement.

He expected all acts would be performing if restrictions allowed and that all the signs were "pretty encouraging."

Last summer although the pier was open for day visitors, all its theatre and nightclub offer was shut in line with lockdown rules having taken a cautious approach to the pandemic.

"People are ready to come back out and the numbers are going down," he said, adding: "It's going to be a good summer."