Fire crews tackle combine harvester fire
PUBLISHED: 18:23 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 04 August 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to a field in west Norfolk where a combine harvester was on fire.
Crews from King's Lynn South, King's Lynn North and Terrington attended a combine harvester on fire in a partially cut field of corn in Terrington St John on Sunday at just before 5pm.
Firefighters also used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire which had spread to the stubble field.
