Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire



Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:28 PM July 29, 2022
Updated: 8:03 PM July 29, 2022
A combine harvester has caught fire in a field in Ten Mile Bank, west Norfolk

A combine harvester has caught fire in a field in Ten Mile Bank, west Norfolk - Credit: Abbie Reynolds

Fire crews have been battling a blaze in west Norfolk, after a large combine harvester went up in flames in a field.

Emergency services were called at 5.54pm on Friday (July 29) to reports of a fire at Ten Mile Bank.

Five appliances from King's Lynn, Outwell, Ely and Littleport were in attendance.

A Norfolk Fire Service spokesman said a large combine harvester has caught on fire in a field off Church Road.

The fire then spread to the surrounding field.

Crews used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the fire.

Eyewitness Abbie Reynolds, who lives about a mile away in Hilgay, could see smoke billowing up into the sky from her garden. 

The fire is reportedly under control and crews continued to remain at the scene after the stop message was sent at 7.26pm.





