Missing 88-year-old Norfolk man found safe and well

Laurence Bellew has been found safe and well - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 88-year-old man who was reported missing from Broadland has been found safe and well.

Laurence Bellew, also known as Laurie, was last seen at home in Belaugh, near Coltishall, at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Searches were carried out on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning.

But Norfolk Constabulary have now confirmed Mr Bellew has been located and was found in the Hoveton area.