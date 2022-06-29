News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Missing 88-year-old Norfolk man found safe and well

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 9:00 AM June 29, 2022
Updated: 9:32 AM June 29, 2022
A 88-year-old man who was reported missing from Broadland has been found safe and well.

Laurence Bellew, also known as Laurie, was last seen at home in Belaugh, near Coltishall, at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Searches were carried out on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning.

But Norfolk Constabulary have now confirmed Mr Bellew has been located and was found in the Hoveton area.

