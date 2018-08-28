Former Londoners share their love of Norfolk landscape in new art exhibition

Capital Culture Gallery is holding an exhibition of photographs by James Sparshatt and paintings by Rachael Dalzell celebrating the beauty of the county. Picture: James Sparshatt © James Sparshatt 2012

Artists and owners of a former London gallery are to share their love of the Norfolk landscape, which prompted their move from the Big Smoke to the county.

Photographer James Sparshatt and painter Rachael Dalzell moved to Coltishall from London to raise their family and their current exhibition, Landscapes of Norfolk, at the Capital Culture Gallery is a homage to their new home.

Mr Sparshatt’s pictures include a beautiful image of hundreds of geese flying in the dawn light over the North Norfolk coast, while Ms Dalzell’s large-scale painting of boats at Morston captures the peace and quiet of a tranquil afternoon.

Ms Dalzell said: “The landscape of Norfolk has always captivated me; vast skies, amazing light along with the beautiful Norman churches surrounded by an expanse of fields.”

The exhibition at the Church Street gallery opens on Saturday, November 17 until Saturday, December 8.

