World War Two aircraft to fly over Norfolk's skies

A couple of Second World War aircrafts are set to pass through Norfolk's skies.

Two Typhoon jet aircrafts will be carrying out a flypast for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight near Coltishall on Friday, May 20.

The aircrafts are from the 41 Squadron, which was based at Coltishall for many years.

The flypast is due between 10.50am and 11.10am.

It is taking place to commemorate members of the 41 Squadron who died in duty.

The flights operate from Typhoon base RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

The aircraft are kept airworthy to commemorate those who have died in service to the UK.