Police continue investigations after woman’s body found in home
PUBLISHED: 11:28 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 03 August 2020
Archant
Police remain on scene in Costessey, near Norwich, after a woman’s body was discovered in a home.
Emergency services were called to Colossus Way on the Hampden View estate off Dereham Road at 11.30am on Saturday, August 1, after the woman was found unresponsive.
Police officers and paramedics attended, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
After a large amount of emergency services activity on the estate on Saturday afternoon, things were much quieter there on Sunday morning.
The property is in a development of new-build homes not far from the A47.
The police cordon which had been put in place on Saturday has gone, but officers were still carrying out enquiries on scene.
They are investigating the circumstances of the woman’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
