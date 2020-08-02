Search

Police continue investigations after woman’s body found in home

PUBLISHED: 09:59 02 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 02 August 2020

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, on Sunday morning after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Archant

Police remain on scene in Costessey, near Norwich, after a woman’s body was discovered in a home.

Emergency services were called to Colossus Way on the Hampden View estate off Dereham Road at 11.30am on Saturday, August 1, after the woman was found unresponsive.

Police officers and paramedics attended, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a large amount of emergency services activity on the estate on Saturday afternoon, things were much quieter there on Sunday morning.

The property is in a development of new-build homes not far from the A47.

Hampden View housing development, Costessey. Picture: ANTONY KELLYHampden View housing development, Costessey. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police cordon which had been put in place on Saturday has gone, but officers were still carrying out enquiries on scene.

They are investigating the circumstances of the woman’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Topic Tags:

