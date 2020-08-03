Search

Police investigation continues into death of woman in her 30s

PUBLISHED: 11:35 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 03 August 2020

Police remained on scene in Colossus Way off Dereham Road, Costessey, after the body of a woman was found in a home there on Saturday, August 1. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Police are still investigating the death of a woman on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police and paramedics were called to Colossus Way on the Hampden View estate off Dereham Road, Costessey, at 11.30am on Saturday, August 1.

A woman in her 30s was found unresponsive in a home, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police presence remains at the property 48 hours after first arriving, while the woman’s death is still being treated as unexplained.

A Home Office post mortem examination is due to take place on Monday afternoon to establish the medical cause of death.

