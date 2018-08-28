Driver in hospital following crash
PUBLISHED: 08:56 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 12 November 2018
Archant
One man is in hospital and a road remains closed following a collision involving two vehicles.
Police were called to a crash on Colney Lane, near Watton Road, around 6.10 am Monday morning after a van and a Honda Civic collided.
The van driver was taken to hospital after the vehicle ended up on its side and two other people suffered minor injuries.
The road remains closed with diversion signs in place.
Updates to follow.
Keep track of updates on our live traffic map.