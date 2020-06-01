Dates announced for closure of section of Norwich ring road for works

Roadworks on Norwich's ring road at Colman Road were due to be completed in April, but have been delayed due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

A busy section of the Norwich ring road is to be closed overnight for five consecutive nights as part of ongoing works to cut congestion in the area.

The £850,000 scheme began in the Colman Road area on January 27 and was due to be completed in mid-April, but work has been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As a result work is still ongoing, with overnight road closures necessary at the junction of the A140 Colman Road and South Park Avenue in order for it to continue.

Overnight road closures will be required on the A140 between the junctions with Unthank Road and North Park Avenue, starting on Monday, June 8 and finishing on the morning of Saturday, June 13.

This is required for carriageway resurfacing, lining and traffic signal loop cutting following the works being previously postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, according to Norfolk County Council.

Changes are being made to the traffic light-controlled junction at South Park Avenue to improve the operation of the junction, including the installation of new pedestrian facilities.

The road will be closed between 7pm and 6am every night, with diversion routes in place during these times to direct traffic around the road works.

Contractor Tarmac will allow residents to access their homes within the extents of the closure wherever possible, though they have warned that there may be delays and restrictions at times due to construction activities.

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: “We would like to thank all those affected for their patience while work takes place.

“All timings are subject to change and roads will re-open early wherever possible. Diversion maps are available from the website or on request.”

The work is being funded by a £650,000 grant from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund along with an extra £200,000 from the county council.

The council said of the work back in January: “These changes are designed to help cut congestion on this very busy section of the ring road, particularly at peak times.”