Search

Advanced search

Dates announced for closure of section of Norwich ring road for works

PUBLISHED: 06:30 02 June 2020

Roadworks on Norwich's ring road at Colman Road were due to be completed in April, but have been delayed due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Archant

Roadworks on Norwich's ring road at Colman Road were due to be completed in April, but have been delayed due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Archant

Archant

A busy section of the Norwich ring road is to be closed overnight for five consecutive nights as part of ongoing works to cut congestion in the area.

The £850,000 scheme began in the Colman Road area on January 27 and was due to be completed in mid-April, but work has been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

As a result work is still ongoing, with overnight road closures necessary at the junction of the A140 Colman Road and South Park Avenue in order for it to continue.

Overnight road closures will be required on the A140 between the junctions with Unthank Road and North Park Avenue, starting on Monday, June 8 and finishing on the morning of Saturday, June 13.

This is required for carriageway resurfacing, lining and traffic signal loop cutting following the works being previously postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, according to Norfolk County Council.

You may also want to watch:

Changes are being made to the traffic light-controlled junction at South Park Avenue to improve the operation of the junction, including the installation of new pedestrian facilities.

The road will be closed between 7pm and 6am every night, with diversion routes in place during these times to direct traffic around the road works.

Contractor Tarmac will allow residents to access their homes within the extents of the closure wherever possible, though they have warned that there may be delays and restrictions at times due to construction activities.

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: “We would like to thank all those affected for their patience while work takes place.

“All timings are subject to change and roads will re-open early wherever possible. Diversion maps are available from the website or on request.”

The work is being funded by a £650,000 grant from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund along with an extra £200,000 from the county council.

The council said of the work back in January: “These changes are designed to help cut congestion on this very busy section of the ring road, particularly at peak times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council... plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

See inside: this quirky ‘little’ bungalow on the edge of Norwich city centre is for sale for £450,000

This four-bedroom bungalow off Cotman Road in Norwich is for sale for offers in excess of �450,000. Picture: William H Brown

‘Best day ever’ at village school as pupils return to classroom

Lucy Bates headteacher at Ormesby Infant and Junior Schools said day one of the schools' reopening had gone well and that there had not been a single case of Covid-19 at either school Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council... plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt

‘Greedy’ woman stole £10,000 from neighbour she befriended

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dates announced for closure of section of Norwich ring road for works

Roadworks on Norwich's ring road at Colman Road were due to be completed in April, but have been delayed due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Archant

Godfrey’s pride at wearing Canaries armband

Ben Godfrey has confessed that wearing the Norwich City armband was a proud moment. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich man charged as part of Met Police drug dealing operation

New Scotland Yard, the base of the Metropolitan Police in London. Picture:Anthony Devlin/PA Wire
Drive 24