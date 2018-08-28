Search

Advanced search

Eight-year-old runs 5K for charity after new-born sister receives lifesaving treatment

PUBLISHED: 10:30 10 November 2018

Archie Colman completed an inflatable 5K run in October with his dad Steve Colman and aunties. PHOTO: The Colman Family

Archie Colman completed an inflatable 5K run in October with his dad Steve Colman and aunties. PHOTO: The Colman Family

Archant

An eight-year-old boy has raised more than £1,000 for a charity that helped his family when his new-born sister Ellie required six weeks of life-saving treatment.

The Colman family with baby Ellie, who underwent emergency treatment after her birth. PHOTO: Colman FamilyThe Colman family with baby Ellie, who underwent emergency treatment after her birth. PHOTO: Colman Family

Archie Colman, from Diss, completed the Norwich Inflatable 5K run on October 19 and raised £1,295 to thank The Sick Children’s Trust, which provided free accommodation when his stepmother Jessica Colman was rushed to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury.

Mrs Colman was 36 weeks pregnant when she noticed her baby had stopped kicking. The 27-year-old underwent an emergency grade one caesarean minutes after doctors checked the baby’s heart rate.

In the following 27 minutes, baby Ellie suffered from perinatal asphyxia and doctors battled to establish an airway. Once breathing, Ellie was immediately transferred to The Rosie Hospital in Cambridge for lifesaving treatment. She underwent 72 hours of specialist cooling therapy to reduce the risk of brain damage.

While waiting for Ellie to get better, the family was given free Home from Home accommodation at Chestnut House run by The Sick Children’s Trust.

Ellie Colman, who underwent emergency treatment after her birth. PHOTO: Colman FamilyEllie Colman, who underwent emergency treatment after her birth. PHOTO: Colman Family

Mrs Colman, who was later transferred from West Suffolk Hospital to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, said: “As Steve and Ellie left for Cambridge, I had to deal with the horrible reality that I might not see my daughter again all on my own. The doctors thought it was unlikely that Ellie would survive two days.

“I don’t know how we would have coped if we hadn’t been supported by The Sick Children’s Trust. I could not have travelled for two hours each day in a car, I could barely move and was in a wheelchair.

“Archie found this time very difficult as he was only six. We spent the whole six weeks that Ellie was being treated by her side in hospital, which is no place for a little boy. Having a ‘Home from Home’ at Chestnut House, where there was a kitchen, dining and living room was so important as it meant Archie could see us without having to be on the hospital ward and we could even make him something to eat and watch telly together.

“Ellie is now thriving and enjoyed cheering Archie on in her Sick Children’s Trust t-shirt!”

Ellie Colman at the end of her life saving treatment. PHOTO: Colman FamilyEllie Colman at the end of her life saving treatment. PHOTO: Colman Family

To sponsor Archie visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jessica-colman27

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Norfolk company which supplied the Queen’s lawn seed goes out of business

Robert Fletcher, who is finishing the Norfolk Seeds grass seed business which has a Royal Warrant, after the death of his father, founder Gordon, two years ago. He is in the garage where they mixed the seed at their home in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Could your Norfolk household be due a surface water rebate?

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Pro and anti-immigration protests face off in Norwich

Two protests at City Hall, Norwich. One anti mass immigration the other pro immigration. Photo: Archant

Video Norwich City v Millwall: The Lowdown

Moritz Leitner has nailed down a key role in the Norwich City midfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: How much each council car park in Norwich made from YOUR tickets

St Andrews Car Park in Norwich, the top money-spinner for Norwich City Council. Photo: Steve Adams

Drugs, drink and children going missing - what inspectors found in Norfolk’s worst children’s homes

Eight out of 36 children's homes in Norfolk have one of the two lowest ratings from Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast