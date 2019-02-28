Dog who was returned to RSPCA seven years after first rehoming is ‘worried’ by the upheaval and ‘craving love’

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mario. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to find a forever home for a dog who has been through the adoption process before.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Clementine. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Clementine. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mario, who is a Collie cross, was found wandering the streets seven years ago and taken in by another branch of the RSPCA.

They found a home for him where he lived happily for a number of years, but unfortunately the people who took him in had to return him to the RSPCA recently as their circumstances changed.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Mario is a lovely dog who is quite worried at the moment with the upheaval and being in a strange environment at the kennels.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Crackers. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Crackers. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

“He is an intelligent and affectionate dog and needs some security again in a home with an owner who will give him the love he is so craving.”

Mario is thought to be around nine to 11 years old and would be happiest in an adult home. He gets along well with other dogs but he can’t live with cats.

If you think you could give Mario the home he needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals being looked after by the RSPCA who also need a home of their own.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Edwina and Ed. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Edwina and Ed. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Clementine also arrived back in the care of the RSPCA this week so she is now back with her old friend one-eared Crackers.

Staff at the cattery hope that maybe they can rehomed together this time.

They are both described as timid cats who will take lots of time and patience to become confident in a new environment with their new owner.

Shy brother and sister Ed and Edwina are also looking for a home together. They are nearly two years old and were previously indoor cats.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Athena. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Athena. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Athena needs an adult home where she will be the only cat as she doesn’t like her own kind much.

She is around 11 years old and although she is confident and friendly she does like her on space too. She has previously lived with dogs who she got on with well so could be rehomed with others again.

Poor Carrot Cake is still waiting. He is older than the RSPCA originally thought, possibly somewhere between five and eight years.

He has grown in confidence and now realises that he really loves head rubs. Carrot Cake is looking for an indoor home where he will be the only cat as he has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus).

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Carrot Cake. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Carrot Cake. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Marigold is a long-haired cat aged around seven years. She is described as timid natured and has been used to living as an only cat indoors. She will need regular grooming so as to keep her coat free from matting.

Midnight is a young female cat who is described as independent. Staff say she likes to do her own thing, but comes up to you for a fuss when she fancies it. She can get a little worried at times so an adult home will suit her best.

Solitaire previously lived within a feral colony and so loves other cats. She hasn’t been used to human attention so she is very shy but staff at the cattery say that when you start stroking her she really loves it and purrs away. She will be happiest in an adult home with other cats.

Mic and Hifi are two young male cats who previously lived on a farm, again with a large number of others, so they are well socialised and like to be around other cats. They will need an owner who will spend time with them to build up their confidence.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Marigold. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Marigold. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Valentino is a male rabbit who is looking for love. He is lonely on his own so he would like to find a home where he will have a neutered female rabbit for company. The RSPCA say he is an active rabbit who always has lots of things to do and places to be so he will need a large spacious enclosure with a permanently attached run to outside.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Midnight. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Midnight. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Solitare. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Solitare. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mic and Hifi. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mic and Hifi. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mic. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Mic. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk