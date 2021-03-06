Purple, green and blue hairdo gets Chloe to final

Published: 9:59 AM March 6, 2021

Chloe Brown with her finalist hair colour entry at the college salon. Picture: East Coast College - Credit: East Coast College

A student at a coastal college has made it through to the final of a national competition.

East Coast College hairdressing student Chloe Brown has been named as a finalist in the 2021 Concept Hair Learner of the Year competition.

The judges chose Chloe's striking purple, green and blue male hair entry as one of the top 20 in the colouring category for learners across the country, which takes her through to the virtual grand final on April 26.

Chloe, 20, who studies at the college’s Great Yarmouth campus, has now submitted her final creation to the judging panel, designed around the theme of a 'Celebration of Colour'.

Chloe Brown's finalist hair colour entry. Picture: East Coast College - Credit: East Coast College

Chloe said: “When I found out I was in the final I was extremely excited and ran downstairs shouting for my mum, I couldn’t get my words out to tell her the great news!

You may also want to watch:

“When I had calmed down and explained what was going on, we were so excited that my hard work has been recognised and I am in the final.

“It would mean so much to me to win as I have dyslexia.”

Chloe Brown with her finalist hair colour entry at the college salon. Picture: East Coast College - Credit: East Coast College

Chloe is completing a Level 3 Hairdressing diploma at East Coast College, alongside working as a junior hair stylist and doing a Level 2 Beauty Therapy evening course.

After creating her final colour look following Covid-guidelines at the college’s on-site Visions salon, she took a series of before and after photos to send to the judges.

She said: “For my finalist entry I created a grey root melted into bright colours using teal, lavender, aqua blue and magenta.

Chloe Brown with her finalist hair colour entry at the college salon. Picture: East Coast College - Credit: East Coast College

"I am so pleased with how it came out and really love the colours.

Chloe Brown's finalist hair colour entry. Picture: East Coast College - Credit: East Coast College

"I want the same style done on my own hair now!”

Chloe and her college tutor Nicola Hall are now looking forward to the virtual awards ceremony next month as they await the results.

Chloe Brown's finalist hair colour entry. Picture: East Coast College - Credit: East Coast College

Nicola Hall said: “As a college we love to promote competitions to our students as this broadens their horizons and encourages them to challenge their abilities.

"Chloe has put in so many hours of practice to perfect her skills and as her tutor I could not be any prouder of her commitment, the final result she achieved is outstanding.”

Chloe Brown's finalist hair colour entry. Picture: East Coast College - Credit: East Coast College



