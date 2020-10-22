Staff and students hailed for ‘wonderful gift’ to foodbanks

Sam Porter from Lowestoft Foodbank being presented with the cheque by East Coast College CEO Stuart Rimmer, along with foodbank volunteers. Picture: East Coast College Archant

Foodbanks in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth have been boosted by generous donations from staff and students at a coastal college.

Liz Townson from Great Yarmouth Foodbank being presented with the cheque by East Coast College Assistant Principal Holly Chase along with foodbank volunteers. Picture: East Coast College Liz Townson from Great Yarmouth Foodbank being presented with the cheque by East Coast College Assistant Principal Holly Chase along with foodbank volunteers. Picture: East Coast College

East Coast College raised more than £2,000 through the FE Foodbank Friday initiative that started back in April to tackle food shortages in the community throughout the coronavirus crisis.

After joining 10 colleges across the country at the start of lockdown, a total of £2,021.12 was raised by the college through a JustGiving page.

The money has now been split between the Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth Foodbanks giving them a much-needed financial boost ahead of the busy winter period.

Sam Porter, operations manager for Lowestoft Foodbank, said they had fed more than 700 people in September compared to 450 the year before, showing just how important donations are at this time.

He said: “It’s a wonderful gift that is going to benefit lots of people.

“We are only going to get busier as we move into the winter and people have to choose between heat and food, so this means we can help them with the food side.”

Mr Porter said they always welcome donations of items, and things which they are most in need of include tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, tinned desserts, biscuits and chocolate bars.

Liz Townson, distribution centre manager for the Great Yarmouth Foodbank, said they feed around 40 families a week at each of their three distribution centres in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

She said: “We are really thankful to all the staff and students who have got behind this to raise money for us.

“It will really make a difference and it’s nice to think that people are making an effort to support us.”

Donations of items they are most in need of include tinned meat, sugar and coffee.

With the money donated during Colleges Week 2020, Stuart Rimmer, principal, said: “This is a real need in our community and the College is proud to be working with this campaign as we have for a number of years.

“Sadly, due to circumstances some of our students and their families are forced to use foodbanks.

“We need to do everything we can right now to support our community.”

East Coast College has pledged to continue fundraising for its local foodbanks as part of a new campaign, Festive FE Foodbank Friday.

The college will be using its foodbank collection points to gather donations of much needed items to donate before the Christmas break.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/FestiveFEFoodbankFriday