‘He is going to wow audiences’: Collabro star to headline panto at the Marina Theatre

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 March 2019

Michael Auger of Collabro has been announced as the Prince in the Marina Theatre pantomime for 2019. Picture: Paul Holman Associates

A singing sensation is set to serenade the crowds as he stars in a traditional family pantomime.

Michael Auger, of Collabro, will be taking to the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft as he stars as the Prince in the town’s Christmas panto Snow White.

Excitement for the 2019 pantomime season is already building at the Marina Theatre with the announcement that the Britain’s Got Talent star will headline as the Prince in this year’s traditional family panto.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “This Christmas, Michael will be stepping into the spotlight on his own to take centre stage as Snow White’s charming Prince.

“He is going to wow audiences with his breathtakingly beautiful voice and I’m excited for Lowestoft to see what we have in store for them this year.”

Marina Theatre chief executive Emma Butler Smith said: “Our 2018 panto was the most successful we’ve ever had, so we are delighted to have Michael Auger coming to the Marina Theatre, not only with Collabro in March, but returning in December to be a part of all of the pantomime fun.”

He will join Lowestoft’s favourite funnyman, Terry Gleed, who returns for his fifth consecutive year at the Marina Theatre, this time in the role of Snow White’s loveable sidekick, Muddles.

This year’s production promises to be more spectacular than ever featuring all of the traditional elements of pantomime combined with dazzling scenery and costumes, bucketloads of laugher and a sensational cast.

Snow White runs at the Marina Theatre from Thursday, December 12 2019 to Wednesday, January 1 2020. Tickets start from £8, with an early bird offer in place until September 2.

As a successful musical theatre group, Collabro met for their first rehearsal only one month before going on to wow the Britain’s Got Talent judges at their first round audition at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

The group reached the live finals and went on to win the eighth series of Britain’s Got Talent with one of the highest majorities in the show’s history.

With the band completing their biggest tour yet in 2019 with 52 dates throughout the UK, this includes Saturday, March 30 at the Marina Theatre.

For tickets or more information call the box office on 01502 533200 or visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk

