Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

3ft-wide stainless steel spider one of the attractions at arts festival

PUBLISHED: 12:15 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 12 January 2019

Last year's Festival of Angels at St Mary's Church in Colkirk. Picture: Vanda Richards

Last year's Festival of Angels at St Mary's Church in Colkirk. Picture: Vanda Richards

Archant

‘All Things Bright and Beautiful, All Creatures Great and Small’ is the theme for this year’s Colkirk Arts festival.

Last year’s festival of angels-themed event at St Mary’s Church, near Fakenham, was a phenomenal success, with 600 visitors, and £1,003 was raised for church lighting.

This year the church will be decorated with butterflies and a 3ft-wide stainless steel spider will stand outside the porch.

Inside, displays will include a full-size beehive complete with knitted bees and flower garden, bonsai trees, a stainless steel swan, crocheted flower obelisk, and ‘Bottom of the garden’, a large wildlife display made from recycled metal objects.

Other attractions include Charlie the Guinea pig, butterfly wall-hanging, an illuminated underwater scene with tropical fish, over 100 paintings, pottery, and two large painted lions to guard the entrance to the church.

The event is on: 10am to 5pm Saturday, May 11, and 10am to 4pm Sunday, May 12.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Armed robbers in balaclavas invade children’s birthday party and demand drugs

A children's party at a house in Hunter Road in Catton Grove, Norwich, was interrupted by armed robbers (Picture: Google)

WATCH: The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MATCHDAY LIVE: West Brom v Norwich City – Canaries take on automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City resume their Championship challenge with a trip to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Crisis in Norfolk courts is ‘undermining’ justice with lack of judges and soaring waiting times

Simon Spence QC talking to the media during Joe Storey's murder trial. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

West Brom v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Todd Cantwell impressed again despite Norwich City's FA Cup exit last week against Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists