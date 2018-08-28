3ft-wide stainless steel spider one of the attractions at arts festival

Last year's Festival of Angels at St Mary's Church in Colkirk. Picture: Vanda Richards Archant

‘All Things Bright and Beautiful, All Creatures Great and Small’ is the theme for this year’s Colkirk Arts festival.

Last year’s festival of angels-themed event at St Mary’s Church, near Fakenham, was a phenomenal success, with 600 visitors, and £1,003 was raised for church lighting.

This year the church will be decorated with butterflies and a 3ft-wide stainless steel spider will stand outside the porch.

Inside, displays will include a full-size beehive complete with knitted bees and flower garden, bonsai trees, a stainless steel swan, crocheted flower obelisk, and ‘Bottom of the garden’, a large wildlife display made from recycled metal objects.

Other attractions include Charlie the Guinea pig, butterfly wall-hanging, an illuminated underwater scene with tropical fish, over 100 paintings, pottery, and two large painted lions to guard the entrance to the church.

The event is on: 10am to 5pm Saturday, May 11, and 10am to 4pm Sunday, May 12.