Britain's Got Talent winner Colin Thackery performs at Lowestoft church

PUBLISHED: 10:27 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 27 September 2019

Britain's Got Talent 2019 winner Colin Thackery. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Britain's Got Talent's latest champion took to the stage in Lowestoft to show the "extraordinary" power of music.

Norwich veteran Colin Thackery, who was crowned winner of the talent competition earlier this year, performed for residents of Harleston House, of Park Road in Lowestoft.

The performance was part of BBC Music Day, with the 89-year-old aiming to showcase how important music is in helping those with dementia.

He said: "I sing to a dementia ward every week and it becomes evident that music is very important in the treatment of people with dementia.

"The extraordinary thing is that I have found there are often groups of patients sitting around who don't talk to anyone, they're completely silent, but if they recognise a tune I'm singing they will sing along or tap their hands.

"Somethings it happens days afterwards, which is most extraordinary. I went back to one ward the next week and was told that days after I'd sang, one of the patients who rarely spoke suddenly said she like the song and started singing it."

Taking to the stage at the nearby Trinity Methodist Church, Mr Thackery performed his rendition of Love Changes Everything to the Harleston House residents.

Yet it wasn't the first time the Korean War veteran had been in the coastal town.

"I lived in Norfolk for over 40 years and we loved visiting Lowestoft. One of our favourite spots was along the promenade.

"We used to love walking up and down the prom together."

For the Chelsea pensioner, who previously lived on Laurel Road, Thorpe St Andrew, music has played a major role in his life.

He said: "Music helped me after I left the army and moved to Norfolk. I had been in the army since I was 15.

"My wife and I joined the Norfolk Opera Players and we were both in it for about 25 years. We sang together and it was very important to me then to restablish myself because I was in a poor state and depressed so it pulled me out of that.

"When Joan died it was important for me to keep up with musical friends. Then I moved to London and couldn't get into music quick enough.

