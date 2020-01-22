BGT winner Colin Thackery adds a new performance after charity concert sells out in hours

Britain's Got Talent winner, Colin Thackery, prepares for his concert at the Assembly House in aid of breast cancer research, with fellow singer, Susie Turner, and pianist Annette Jude. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

BGT winner Colin Thackery has added a matinee performance to his Norwich concert on January 31 after tickets sold out within a matter of hours. Chelsea Pensioner Colin, 89, captured the hearts of a nation when he won Britain's Got Talent last year, causing judge Simon Cowell to punch the air with joy. He dedicated his audition to wife of 66 years Joan, who he lived in Norwich with for 40 years and who died in 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer for a second time. When the EDP announced that Colin would be performing at The Assembly House on Friday January 31, tickets sold like hot cakes: so the veteran performer has agreed to appear on the bill twice in one day. An Audience with Colin Thackery, in association with Rotary Club of Norwich, has been organised by Annette Jude, who will accompany Colin on the piano, Susie Turner, who will sing with him and Heather Millan whose students from her School of Dance and Performing Arts will take part. Tickets for the evening performance have now sold out, but an additional concert has been added at 3pm. All proceeds will go to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital's Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal. In addition to singing, Colin will also share stories about his life and his recent journey to stardom. "We are so excited to have Colin perform twice!" said Annette, who added that The Assembly House, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Inspirational Fundraiser of the Year, had given offered its Music Room for free in order to help raise funds for the unit which treated Colin's wife. "Tickets went so quickly and Colin has been kind enough to agree to a second performance." * An Audience with Colin Thackery is at The Assembly House in Norwich on January 31 at 7.30pm, tickets cost £20, call Heather on 01603 763860. Colin Thackery's Norwich charity concert sold out in hours - so he's putting on another concert on the same date in the same venue a few hours earlier! Tickets now on sale.

