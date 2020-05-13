Search

Inquest adjourned so coroner can gather more evidence

PUBLISHED: 18:14 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 13 May 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An inquest into the death of a man who died in hospital after contracting pneumonia has been adjourned pending more evidence.

Colin Pointer, 64, who lived in New Boundaries Group supported living in Norwich, died on February 13 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on May 12, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Mr Pointer’s carers and the doctors who treated him at the NNUH.

The inquest heard how Mr Pointer, who had Down’s syndrome, congenital heart disease and dementia, was admitted to the NNUH on February 8, following a fall.

It heard that following his admission his condition began to deteriorate and medics suspected he may have developed pneumonia.

The inquest has been adjourned so the coroner can gather more evidence relating to Mr Pointers care at the NNUH in the days leading up to his death.

