How you can get a cold weather payment during snowy weather

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:48 AM February 10, 2021   
Snow covered the seafront - including tractors and park benches - in Cromer, looking towards the pier. 

You could be entitled to a cold weather payment during this snowy period

Households in Norfolk and Suffolk could be eligible for a government cash boost to help with fuel bills during the snowy weather. 

Cold weather payments are available to those who are already entitled to one of five benefits during times of exceptional weather. 

The top-up is designed to help with fuel bills and is worth £25, paid for a seven-day period. 

The temperature at airfields in Tibenham, Marham and Wattisham has been used to calculate whether people are able to claim the payment.

A snowplough clears the road with heavy snow set to bring more disruption to East Anglia.

Heavy snow in recent days has disrupted travel around the region

The payments are triggered if the average temperature is zero degrees Celsius - or less - for seven consecutive days.

And cold weather payments are available for those with NR, IP and PE postcodes from February 6-12. 

This is the only payment which has been made available in these areas since the beginning of November, when the scheme started this year. It runs until the end of March.

People who may be eligible for cold weather payments are those who get pension credit, income support, income-based jobseeker's allowance, income-related employment and support allowance or universal credit.

People are advised to inform their pension centre of JobCentre Plus Office if they are admitted to hospital as this could affect a payment.

You should also contact the above if you think you should have received a cold weather payment, but have not.

To check if a payment is due in you area, check here: https://coldweatherpayments.dwp.gov.uk/

