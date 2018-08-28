‘He fought until he couldn’t any longer’ - Mother’s heartbreaking tribute to three-year-old son

Cohen Messenger with his parents Aimee and Kirstie.

Cohen Messenger fought harder than anyone dreamed he could have.

Cohen Messenger at home in Lowestoft.

But on Friday, January 4, the three-year-old Lowestoft youngster died in the arms of his parents.

He was rushed into hospital on Christmas Day following complications with pneumonia – his presents remain wrapped underneath the tree.

And now his mother Aimee Messenger has paid tribute to the brave boy who captured the hearts of the town.

She said: “It’s indescribable. He fought so many battles; he was an amazing little boy.

Cohen Messenger at home with his parents Aimee and Kirstie and brother Ethan.

“He was known and he was loved by the whole of Lowestoft.”

In recent years the people of Lowestoft have rallied around Cohen – raising funds for a life-changing specialised wheelchair.

The youngster had battled against a constant stream of health problems after being born 15 weeks premature with his brother, Ethan.

The odds were stacked against both boys – but they survived.

However Cohen was left with cerebral palsy, uncontrolled epilepsy, dystonia, vocal cord palsy and relied on oxygen 24-hours a day.

A CT scan last year revealed his lungs were functioning at just 25pc capacity.

Last Christmas the family were also struck by tragedy after Ethan was forced to spend the festive period in hospital after having his large intestine removed.

Mrs Messenger said: “We honestly believed we could get our Christmas.

“It’s heart-breaking Ethan is not understanding at all, we just keep saying Cohen lives in the stars – what else can you say to a three-year-old?”

Cohen was treated at James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, until December 30.

When his condition grew worse and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, and placed on a ventilator.

Ms Messenger added: “Kirstie didn’t leave his side. We just watched as the numbers lowered and a bit more of Cohen was gone - he died in our arms, in the place he belongs.

“We always said his disability wasn’t contagious but his smile was.

“He was classed as disabled but nothing ever stopped him. His smile will live on through everyone, through all of us and through Lowestoft.”

“He smiled, he laughed and he fought until he couldn’t any longer.

“We can’t ever thank Lowestoft enough for helping Cohen live his life. If they didn’t support him he wouldn’t have been able to live the dreams he lived.”