Town donates thousands for funeral of three-year-old Cohen Messenger

A town is rallying together to make sure a three-year-old boy who touched the heart of the community gets the final send-off he deserves.

Cohen Messenger, from Lowestoft, died in the arms of his parents on Friday, January 4.

The brave youngster was born 15 weeks premature and battled a long list of illnesses his whole life.

He suffered from cerebral palsy, uncontrolled epilepsy, dystonia, vocal cord palsy and relied on oxygen 24-hours a day.

The three-year-old passed away due to complications with pneumonia.

Following Cohen’s tragic death a crowdfunding page was set up by a family friend to raise money for the youngster’s funeral.

Cohen’s Final Wish For Wheels, a nod to the campaign which saw the people of Lowestoft fund a life-changing wheelchair for the boy, initially set a goal of £2,000.

However, an outpouring of community support has seen the page already surpass the goal.

Aimee Messenger, Cohen’s mother, has been overwhelmed by the generosity.

She said: “We are just heartbroken - it all still hasn’t become real. We cried when we saw it had been set up.”

The money raised will cover the majority of the funeral costs - with left over funds going towards a memorial bench to be place near to the three-year-old’s resting place.”

The funeral will be held at St Peter and St John’s Church, in Rectory Road, at 12.15pm on Monday, January 21, and is open to the public.

Mrs Messenger said: “It will be open to everyone. It feels right to give everyone in Lowestoft the opportunity to pay their respects.

“They did so much for Cohen and it will be a chance to say goodbye and we want them to know we are grateful and thankful.

“I don’t think the support from Lowestoft will end - we will never be able to thank them enough.”

The grieving mother explained strangers on the street have been stopping the family to offer kind words and their heartfelt condolences.

She added: “How could a little boy reach so many lives?”

To donate to Cohen’s Final Wish for Wheels visit: www.gofundme.com/Cohens-final-wish-for-wheels