Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town donates thousands for funeral of three-year-old Cohen Messenger

PUBLISHED: 17:15 15 January 2019

Cohen Messenger. Photo Mick Howes.

Cohen Messenger. Photo Mick Howes.

Archant

A town is rallying together to make sure a three-year-old boy who touched the heart of the community gets the final send-off he deserves.

Cohen Messenger, from Lowestoft, died in the arms of his parents on Friday, January 4.

The brave youngster was born 15 weeks premature and battled a long list of illnesses his whole life.

He suffered from cerebral palsy, uncontrolled epilepsy, dystonia, vocal cord palsy and relied on oxygen 24-hours a day.

The three-year-old passed away due to complications with pneumonia.

Following Cohen’s tragic death a crowdfunding page was set up by a family friend to raise money for the youngster’s funeral.

Cohen’s Final Wish For Wheels, a nod to the campaign which saw the people of Lowestoft fund a life-changing wheelchair for the boy, initially set a goal of £2,000.

However, an outpouring of community support has seen the page already surpass the goal.

Aimee Messenger, Cohen’s mother, has been overwhelmed by the generosity.

She said: “We are just heartbroken - it all still hasn’t become real. We cried when we saw it had been set up.”

The money raised will cover the majority of the funeral costs - with left over funds going towards a memorial bench to be place near to the three-year-old’s resting place.”

The funeral will be held at St Peter and St John’s Church, in Rectory Road, at 12.15pm on Monday, January 21, and is open to the public.

Mrs Messenger said: “It will be open to everyone. It feels right to give everyone in Lowestoft the opportunity to pay their respects.

“They did so much for Cohen and it will be a chance to say goodbye and we want them to know we are grateful and thankful.

“I don’t think the support from Lowestoft will end - we will never be able to thank them enough.”

The grieving mother explained strangers on the street have been stopping the family to offer kind words and their heartfelt condolences.

She added: “How could a little boy reach so many lives?”

To donate to Cohen’s Final Wish for Wheels visit: www.gofundme.com/Cohens-final-wish-for-wheels

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Will ‘lovely Spam, wonderful Spam’ be Brexit Britain’s dish of choice?

We asked the people of Norwich if they were stockpiling Spam in the case of a no deal Brexit. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall has closed. Photo: Courtesy of Piano Tearoom

Body pulled from river confirmed as missing man

Balys Zemaitis, who is missing, from Thetford. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists