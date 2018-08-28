Search

Putting East Anglia on the hairdressing map: Salon named best independent in England

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 November 2018

Staff at CODE Hair Salon in Oulton Broad after being named Best Independent Hair Salon in the country. LAURA BULL

Staff at CODE Hair Salon in Oulton Broad after being named Best Independent Hair Salon in the country. LAURA BULL

Archant

An Oulton Broad hairdressers have been officially named as the best independent salon in the country.

Laura Bull, owner of CODE Hair Salon in Oulton Broad. LAURA BULLLaura Bull, owner of CODE Hair Salon in Oulton Broad. LAURA BULL

CODE Hair Consultants, in Bridge Road, were awarded the honour by the National Hairdressers Federation after eight years in business.

The awards were held in Manchester to celebrate the best hairdressing, barbering and beauty businesses in the industry.

Salon owner Laura Bull said she entered the competition to highlight the fantastic service her team provide.

She said: “It is a massive achievement for our team to win this big industry award when we were shortlisted among so many big award-winning salons around the country.

“Although I was shocked to win, I truly believe the experience we provide at CODE is as good, if not better, than anywhere else in the country.

“We hope this award really puts East Anglia on the map for having an all-round great hairdressing business.”

The judges commented on the excellence of the entry, the business investment, and the salon’s recent charity work to support mental health awareness.

Earlier this year, employees at the salon rolled out a new initiative designed to get people talking about mental health, by encouraging both workers and customers to speak more openly about issues that are affecting them.

The salon also passed a ‘mystery shopper’ inspection with flying colours, earning 100pc client satisfaction ahead ahead of the winning verdict.

Ms Bull said: “We are so pleased to have been recognised as an outstanding business in this sector.

“We had the mystery shopper come in as part of it and it all added together to get us this far.

“It is absolutely amazing for us to win being in Lowestoft when we were up against salons in far bigger cities.

“We were almost sure someone else would win even though we have been doing great things, so we were absolutely over the moon when they said our name and told us we had won.

“I just could not believe it.

“We have been entering competitions since we opened in 2010 but this is the biggest we have won and it is just amazing.”

