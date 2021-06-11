Video
Meet the litter-picking pup saving the environment one walk at a time
She is just seven months old, but already Coco is doing her bit to keep the environment clean and litter-free.
With her owner Camilla Cross in tow, the adorable Jack Russel is unable to resist carrying all sorts of abandoned plastics home to pop into the recycling bin.
From bottles to biscuit trays and crisp wrappers to juice cartons, Coco is one determined four-legged eco-warrior.
Miss Cross, of Church Street, Horsford, explained how it first began.
“She started doing it a few months back,” she said.
“I used to try and take the rubbish off her but one day she found a particularly big bit and would not let me have it.
“She carried it for the duration of our walk and, when we got home, she sat by the recycling bin with it. Now it’s something she just continues to do.
“Coco has been determined to keep her local dog-walking route clean and will now frequently insist on picking up and carrying litter from all our walks, bringing it all the way home - often a long way for a little dog - so that I can put it in our wheelie bin for her.”
No stranger to stardom, Coco has also appeared as Pup of the Day in the Eastern Daily Press when she was just nine weeks old. And it’s easy to see why.
With her happy expression and playful nature, Coco is able to charm even the coldest of hearts, as Miss Cross explained.
The 37-year-old said: “She is a strange and unique character.
“Everyone loves looking at her and we get stopped by many people on our walks who want to give her some attention.
“As well as her walks, she also loves playing games and enjoying time with her friends during her puppy playdates.”
The pair have pledged to continue their efforts after being further inspired by Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up campaign.
The campaign was launched ahead of the annual Norfolk Day celebration and is a push to get our communities spick and span.
