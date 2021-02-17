Man files complaint against police after Christmas Day dog attack

Published: 9:00 AM February 17, 2021

Ronald Hyder, 70, from Swaffham was walking his English Springer Spaniel, Lily, in Cockley Cley on Christmas Day when the attack happened - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

A man who was injured while protecting his springer spaniel from a dog attack has lodged a formal complaint against police who decided the case could not be pursued.

English Springer Spaniel, Lily, had a puncture wound to her stomach that required staples - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Ronald Hyder, 70, from Swaffham was walking Lily in Cockley Cley on Christmas Day when two large dogs attacked them.

Police were called to the scene, but have now said the case has been closed due to "evidential difficulty".

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “The incident, reported to police on December 25 last year, was recorded as a crime and subsequently investigated.

"The matter was investigated as a public order offence, alongside a counter allegation made by another party.

"Following enquiries, both cases were reviewed and due to evidential difficulties, no further action will be taken. All parties involved have been kept fully informed."

Ron Hyder, 70 and Lily the dog after the attack - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

According to Mr Hyder, one of the dogs had Lily by the neck and was shaking her and one had her belly.

He said: "I instinctively then went down on top of my dog on my knees and elbows and shouted profusely to the owners to get their dogs off, [but] they did nothing.

"I felt like Lily was about to die and they were going to kill her."

Mr Hyder suffered three puncture wounds to his hand and after ringing 111, he was prescribed antibiotics after refusing to go to A&E for a tetanus shot due to the ongoing pandemic.

Mr Hyder's hand after the attack in Cockley Cley, Swaffham, on Christmas Day - Credit: Norfolk Police

Lily had a puncture to her stomach. Swaffham Veterinary Centre stapled the puncture and put the spaniel on antibiotics for 22 days.

"She has not been the same since," said Mr Hyder. "I have tried taking her back to Cockley Cley but you can tell how nervous she is."

"She has been very quiet and not herself at all, she's traumatised. The dog is one of the most obedient, perfect and intelligent dogs I have ever had."

Mr Hyder and his wife, Mary, have since made a formal complaint about "the treatment he received" after the attack.

Mr Hyder said: "I'm doing this to speak up for my dog Lily because she doesn't have a voice for herself."

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed it had received the complaint in relation to the outcome of the case, and said it would be "investigated further".



