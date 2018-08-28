Search

Advanced search

Holidays are coming – but not to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:53 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:13 06 November 2018

The Coca Cola lorry drawing a crowd, eager to have their pictures taken next to the iconic seasonal vehicle. Photo: Steve Adams

The Coca Cola lorry drawing a crowd, eager to have their pictures taken next to the iconic seasonal vehicle. Photo: Steve Adams

Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

The Coca-Cola truck won’t be visiting Norwich this year.

The iconic festive Coca-Cola truck is due to make its rounds of UK cities, spreading the magic of Christmas with carbonated drinks.

This year however, much like 2017, it won’t be calling at Norwich.

The 2018 tour sets off from Glasgow on November 9 and will visit 24 locations nationwide, handing out a free can of coke in cities including Glasgow, Exeter, Cardiff and Newcastle.

Ipswich is also missing out this year after being visited in 2017. The nearest the truck will get is when it makes its stop in Peterborough on Tuesday and Wednesday December 4 and 5.

The Coca-Cola truck is in its eighth year of touring the UK. The last time it visited Norwich was in 2016, when it made a stop at The Forum on a much larger tour of 44 towns and cities.

Are you disappointed that Norwich hasn’t made the Coca-Cola Christmas tour again this year? Let us know in the comments.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast