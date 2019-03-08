Poll

Coca-Cola Christmas truck won't stop at Norwich this year

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck elves ready to meet the locals in Norwich when it visited in 2016. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Holidays are coming to a number of UK cities as the Coca-Cola Christmas truck sets off on its annual tour.

But once again Norwich will not be among them, as 2019 marks the third year the city has missed out on the festive fun.

Ipswich got lucky with a visit in 2017, but like Norwich will miss out again this year.

The truck will be making stops at Edinburgh, Cardiff, Taunton, Newcastle, Leeds, Bristol, Portsmouth, Gainsborough, Manchester, London, and Liverpool.

The last time it visited Norwich was in 2016, when it made a stop at The Forum on a much larger tour of 44 towns and cities.

