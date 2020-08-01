Search

Coastguard warns against using short cuts after man falls down cliff

PUBLISHED: 18:41 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:41 01 August 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop

Coastguard teams have put out a stark warning against using cliffs as a short cut to the beach after a man fell from a height.

Around 1.50pm on Saturday, August 1, a man fell from a cliff near Mundesley holiday park, prompting a call out for Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The man was three quarters of the way up the cliffs and put onto a stretcher before being transferred to the care of the air ambulance.

Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard tweeted: “An incident which could have be easily avoidable by not climbing or using the cliffs as a short cut to the beach. Stay to public footpaths to get to the beach safely.”

Around the same time a woman fell at Coal Yard slip in Mundesley.

Bacton Coastguard tweeted they were called to the scene while a lifeguard and first responder were giving the woman first aid.

The woman was taken to an ambulance for further care.

