Coastguard teams deployed after flare released over Hemsby

PUBLISHED: 23:00 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 23:00 26 November 2018

File picture of HM Coastguard. PIC: HM Coastguard.

Coastguard teams are currently investigating after reports of a flare being released at Hemsby.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard, now the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), said they recieved reports of an orange flare going up at about 9.30pm tonight (Monday, November 26) at Hemsby.

The spokesman confirmed coastguard teams had been deployed after the flare was released but they were still trying to establish what had happened.

More to follow.

