Rescue drama as two kite-surfers get into difficulty

PUBLISHED: 08:22 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 31 December 2019

The lifeboat at Hunstanton was called to assist two kite-surfers in as many hours on Monday, December 30. Picture: Chris Taylor.

(C) Chris Taylor Photo

Lifeboat crews were called to help kite-surfers in difficulty twice in the same afternoon.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of the RNLI lifeboat at Hunstanton on two occasions on the afternoon of Monday, December 30.

The first callout came at 1.51pm - the kite-surfer had made it back to the beach before the lifeboat arrived, but the volunteer crew recovered his lost kite and returned it.

Two hours later, at 4pm, the lifeboat launched again to an area close to the lighthouse, but it was reported that the surfer had been assisted ashore by a paddle boarder.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

