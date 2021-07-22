Coastguard called to 16-year-old having seizure near pier
Published: 7:57 AM July 22, 2021 Updated: 8:11 AM July 22, 2021
Emergency services including the coastguard were called out to a 16-year-old having a seizure.
Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard posted about the incident saying they were called out on Tuesday, July 21 at around 1.24pm to a teenager having a seizure near Cromer pier.
The post said RNLI lifeguards and the ambulance service were also on the scene.
A Facebook post said: "The casualty was on the beach to the left hand side of Cromer pier and the tide was heading back in.
"It was decided the safest extraction route was by RNLI Cromer and their ILB.
"The casualty was taken to the ILB station and the ambulance crew who had been looking after the casualty then met the casualty at the station."
