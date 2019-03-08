Man rescued after floating 500 yards out to sea on dinghy

Lowestoft Lifeboat and HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft were called to a kite surfer thought to be trouble. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A man had to be rescued by coastguards last night after their inflatable dinghy drifted out to sea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hunstanton Lifeboat was out on an evening exercise when it was called to rescue a man on an inflatable dinghy, around 500 yards from the coast.

The man was helped onto the lifeboat at around 6pm and taken back to Hunstanton lifeboat station.

You may also want to watch:

The coastguard urged people not to use inflatables at sea and to beware strong tidal currents, particularly when approaching harbours.

A spokesman recommended anyone entering the sea to check weather and tide times, read beach signs and beware hazards such as sandbanks and strong tidal currents.

It added people should ensure they carried phones and report signs of trouble to emergency services via 999.