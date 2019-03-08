Kayakers rescued after boat capsizes on the Broads
PUBLISHED: 16:39 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 26 May 2019
Archant Norfolk 2018
A man and a woman had to be rescued after their kayak capsized in a river.
Winterton Coastguard and Hemsby Broads lifeboat pulled the kayakers out of the river in Wroxham on Sunday afternoon at around 2pm.
Fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Wroxham were initially called to reports of people stuck on an island near Wroxham but were stood down by the coastguard.
A coastguard spokesman said the man and woman were taken away by the ambulance service but that there were no reports of any injuries, adding: "They were a bit cold from being in the water."
