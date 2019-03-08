Search

Advanced search

Meet the man who has spent 20 years saving lives on the coast

PUBLISHED: 15:17 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 04 October 2019

Keith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30-years-old in June 2000. Picture: Kevin Griffin

Keith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30-years-old in June 2000. Picture: Kevin Griffin

Archant

A man who has been saving lives for almost 20 years has stepped down from the Bacton Coastguard team.

Keith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30-years-old in June 2000. Picture: Kevin GriffinKeith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30-years-old in June 2000. Picture: Kevin Griffin

Keith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30 years old in June 2000 after seeing a recruitment letter in his local paper.

Now, 19 years and three months on, Mr Griffin has been on hundreds of shouts and received awards for his service.

The 50-year-old said: "I had just moved to Happisburgh and saw the letter to become a rescue officer so I joined and ended up working my way up the ranks to station officer.

"It was a huge part of my life, the team were brilliant, the shouts were both heartbreaking and exciting and I have made some friends for life."

Keith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30-years-old in June 2000. Picture: Kevin GriffinKeith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30-years-old in June 2000. Picture: Kevin Griffin

Mr Griffin has worked on many shouts including the Walcott floods in 2013 and the Trimingham rescue which saw a woman and dog in a tomb of mud.

He said: "The worst part of the job is the heartbreaking aspect, whether that is heading to an incident where somebody is in shock and drowning or helping villages that are flooded.

"In the Walcott floods in 2013 I remember the heartbreak of seeing teddy bears floating around the water, people's cars, picture frames and houses completely ruined. It was awful.

You may also want to watch:

"The woman that was stuck in the mud at Trimingham was also another shout I will never forget. It was something I have never seen before, it was a real challenge."

Keith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30-years-old in June 2000. Picture: Kevin GriffinKeith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30-years-old in June 2000. Picture: Kevin Griffin

Along with heartbreaking situations, the 50-year-old has also got good memories to remember from his days on the team.

Mr Griffin said: "In 2016 I won the Coastguard of the Year award, I still can't believe that I won out of 3,500 guards across the country."

When asked if he sees himself as a hero, Mr Griffin said: "If you see yourself as a hero then you are doing it for the wrong reasons, it is all about teamwork."

Since stepping down from HM Coastguard at Bacton, Mr Griffin is excited for new challenges.

Keith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30-years-old in June 2000. Picture: Kevin GriffinKeith Griffin, from North Walsham joined the coastguard back when he was just 30-years-old in June 2000. Picture: Kevin Griffin

He said: "It was just time for a change, I'm going to help with Sea Palling's independent lifeboat.

"I can't thank Tony Garbutt and all the full-time staff at Bacton enough, I will miss them all."

For more information about becoming a volunteer visit: www.gov.uk/volunteer-as-a-coastguard/

Most Read

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Seal spotted outside Norwich pub

Ribs of Beef landlord Jonathan Power filmed the seal swimming in the River Wensum near his pub. Picture: Jonathan Power

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thetford murder: Members of the public battled to save victim’s life

Police tape in Thetford after man was pronounced dead on Brandon Road. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Disqualified driver has new car seized by police

A disqualified driver had his new car seized in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Sneak preview of Jarrold’s new luxury seafood bar where you can eat caviar for £550

The new Jarrold seafood bar The Bay at a recent special preview night. Pic: Jarrold

TEAM NEWS: Can it get any worse for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke?

Todd Cantwell missed two days training for Norwich City with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Press Conference RECAP: Godfrey and Lewis available for City but Hanley ruled out of Villa clash

Jamal Lewis suffered elbow ligament damage in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists