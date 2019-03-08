Coastguards and fire service working to rescue man whose leg became trapped in rocks with the tide coming in

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Coastguards and the fire service are working to rescue a man after his leg became trapped in some rocks while the tide was coming in.

A 999 call was received just after 5.30pm today (Sunday, July 28).

Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard Rescue Teams have been sent to the scene at Sheringham, along with Sheringham RNLI Lifeboat, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, Norfolk Constabulary and the East of England Ambulance Service.

HM Coastguard said in a post on Facebook: "Although the water has come in a fair way and the man is currently up to his neck, the emergency responders are on scene helping to reassure him and holding his head about the water. He has also been given breathing apparatus and a lifejacket.

"Fire officers are currently working to cut through the rock to rescue the man."

Zach Pedley from HM Coastguard said: "This is a very frightening experience for this man. Thankfully someone knew to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard which meant we could send the right response immediately. Everyone is working together at the scene to keep him calm and safe as we effect the rescue."

Retired Sheringham Coastguard station manager Stuart Facey was walking his dog in the area when the Coastguard arrived.

"The whole thing escalated then," he explained. "I saw someone obviously stuck in the rocks, it was high tide and water was coming over him so it was a very scary situation."

Mr Facey, who retired in 2011 after 30 years' service, warned people to stay away from the rocks.

"I've seen people climb into the cavities in the rocks and the problem is that even if you are able to move a rock to free someone who is stuck, another can fall into its place; it can be a life or death situation."

The incident is ongoing and the coastguard said it has no further information at this time.

More to follow.