'Be responsible' - coastguard issues warning after seven-year-old is rescued from sea

Published: 4:23 PM June 13, 2021

The coastguard has told people to be responsible when visiting the beach after a seven-year-old had to be pulled from the sea at one coastal village.

HM Coastguard Bacton was paged at 4.15pm on Saturday, June 12, to Bacton beach, where the team successfully pulled a seven-year-old girl from the water.

The girl was treated by paramedics before being taken off the beach and placed into an ambulance for further assessment at hospital.

Bacton beach. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Following the incident, the coastguard have urged beachgoers to check the weather and tide times before venturing into the sea or allowing their children to.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: "Her Majesty’s Coastguard would like to encourage everyone to enjoy our British coastline safely.

"So, make sure that you check weather and tides before you set out, wear appropriate clothing and footwear, be responsible about alcohol consumption and go to a lifeguarded beach.

"Stay within the flagged area and listen to the advice of lifeguards.

"Ensure that your children are well supervised at the coast. Agree a recognisable meeting point in case people become disorientated. You may want to take advantage of local wristband schemes for younger children."

The coastguard also urged people not to take inflatable toys to the beach, saying they belong in the swimming pool.

The spokesperson added: "Inflatable boats and toys are great fun in the swimming pool, but we do not recommend their use at the seaside.

"This is because they can easily be blown out to sea.

"We strongly recommend that blow up boats and toys are not used in an offshore wind – that is when the wind blows from the land out to sea – because they can quickly be swept out to sea."

Following the incident, a spokesperson for the Bacton branch said: “The ambulance crew got to Bacton very quickly and started treatment.”

The coastguard rescue team covers Mundesley to Waxham and is located in Bacton.

In an emergency, always dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.



