Match made at sea - coastguard couple tie the knot

PUBLISHED: 14:40 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 12 July 2019

Marcus Taylor-Mills, 26, and Amelia, 28, exchanged their vows in a ceremony at Top Farm in Marsham with family, friends and of course fellow Coastguard officers. Picture: Alex and Danielle/AD photography

Marcus Taylor-Mills, 26, and Amelia, 28, exchanged their vows in a ceremony at Top Farm in Marsham with family, friends and of course fellow Coastguard officers. Picture: Alex and Danielle/AD photography

Archant

It was a match made at sea for a coastguard couple who have just tied the knot.

Marcus Taylor-Mills, 26, and Amelia, 28, exchanged their vows in a ceremony at Top Farm in Marsham with family, friends and of course fellow Coastguard officers. Picture: Alex and Danielle/AD photography

Marcus Taylor-Mills, 26, and Amelia, 28, who are coastguard rescue officers at Bacton, exchanged their vows in a ceremony at Top Farm in Marsham, with family, friends and colleagues.

They met at the station in 2016, shortly after Amelia joined them.

At their wedding they had a guard of honour from fellow coastguards

Amelia described the wedding as a "wonderful weekend of celebrations" - despite the rain during the outdoor ceremony.

Marcus Taylor-Mills, 26, and Amelia, 28, exchanged their vows in a ceremony at Top Farm in Marsham with family, friends and of course fellow Coastguard officers. Picture: Alex and Danielle/AD photography

She said: "It was a relaxed do with lots of our loved ones helping to make it extra special.

"My dad made a lot of the wooden props including the archway, Marcus's mum made our wedding cake, our friends provided a fantastic buffet and I made my wedding dress with the help of Nan.

"Our coastguard team offered to do a guard of honour during our wedding ceremony and Marcus asked our station officer, Keith, to be one of his groomsmen."

The pair described the coastguard officers as their second family, and Marcus said: "It is a big part of our lives and without it we may not have met so we wanted to have them involved.

"When the pager goes off at 3am and you all rock up to the station bleary eyed and in pjs, you become pretty close."

Marcus had been in the coastguard service since he was 18, joining after his mum saw an advert, while Amelia joined aged 26.

She said: "I remember seeing Marcus in the office doorway and instantly knew there was something there.

"It wasn't long before we started dating and we knew it was serious.

"He offered to make me a very bad cup of tea, I soon found out he doesn't drink it so I've since let him off."

Six months after later, on July 4, 2017 Marcus popped the question while they were on holiday.

Amelia said: "Marcus had been busy working with Sonkai jewellers in Norwich to design and even make the ring and he surprised me with a couple nights away where he proposed. I was shocked but over the moon!"

The couple have just moved into a new home that they have been renovating.

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

